Rochester police honored at award ceremony and memorial service

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Local law enforcement, past and present, were honored Wednesday in the Annual Police Memorial and Walk of Honor Ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Lexington Avenue in downtown Rochester. The service was held for law enforcement officer who are currently serving, have retired, or passed on.

The event is a cap on National Police Week which honors local, state, and federal officers nationwide.

“This is the end of the week, police week and it is a point in time to reflect and recognize the work and the commitment and the honor that is a part of our proud profession,” said Mike Mazzeo, Rochester Police Locust Club.

The ceremony is also intended as a tribute to officers who are sick, injured or have fallen in the line of duty.

Officers were also honored at the departments’ annual awards celebration Wednesday night.