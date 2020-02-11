$50,000 presented to the family of fallen RPD officer Manny Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of brothers-in-blue and family members of fallen Rochester police officer Manny Ortiz showed up to show love and support for their fallen loved one Tuesday.

The Rochester Police Foundation is recognizing fundraiser efforts to support the family of the fallen officer.

Ortiz died back in November in a car crash after accidentally shooting himself.

Through a GoFundMe campaign, support from Kitty Van Bortel, and the Rochester Police Foundation’s general fund and a matching grant — they were able to raise $50,000. The check was presented Tuesday.

Lisa Kehoe, fiance of fallen RPD Officer Manny Ortiz, says she is thankful for the overwhelming support from the Rochester community @News_8 pic.twitter.com/2HRDTNJMwS — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) February 11, 2020

“I know that Manny would be so humbled and proud and I had said that before of what this community has done for him and all these years that he has put into this community is really – the community stepped up more than we ever could have expected,” said Lisa Kehoe, Officer Ortiz’s fiance.

There will be an event to support the scholarship fund for Manny Ortiz’ children Wed. Feb. 19 and Thursday Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at all four Distillery Restaurants in the Rochester region.