ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the last month, more dirt bikes and ATVs have been spotted on Rochester streets causing safety concerns for drivers and police.

So far this year, overall encounters and reports of these ATVs and dirt bike riders in Rochester are down compared to this time last year. But Rochester Police are meeting with their proper divisions to discuss every way to catch and take in these offenders.

In many cases when RPD recovers the ATVs or dirt bikes after stopping those illegally driving them around Rochester, the vehicles turn out to be stolen from outside the city.

“We have fees in terms of getting them out of the impound but frequently they are stolen,” Lt. Bello stated. “And we track back the owners of them and we locate they’ve been stolen and unreported so that’s part of the issue that goes on with these.”

Even when police encounter these offenders, since they maneuver recklessly through city traffic, officers must weigh public safety if they choose to pursue them.

“Clearly an off-road vehicle like a dirt bike or an ATV raises those safety factors significantly,” Lt. Bello continued. “So, if it’s simply a traffic offense each officer is going to have to weigh whether or not they chase that vehicle so we’re always looking for alternative methods of getting these offenders when the riders aren’t actually on the bikes.”

Rochester Police have noticed most of the complaints of ATV and dirt bike riding come from the Northeast part of the city. In many cases they are juveniles, so parents or legal guardians are urged to know where their kids are during the warmer months.

“Parents need to be aware of what their children are doing, especially with a dirt bike or ATV,” Lt. Bello added. “13–15-year-olds are not trained to drive and operate these things. Certainly, creates a dangerous situation, so we encourage parents to monitor their kids and know what they’re doing.”

Simply operating these types of bikes on the road, especially without a license, can lead to traffic citations which escalate to reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges that are punishable by fines or jail time.