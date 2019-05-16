Rochester Police Department warns of phone scammers pretending to be police

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Rochester Police Department is warning residents not to believe scammers pretending to be Rochester officers calling them about Social Security.

In a tweet, the department says, "The individual(s) involved in this scam are also claiming to be the Rochester Police Department and demanding payment over the phone or face arrest. Please be aware that this is NOT the RPD!"

According to a USA Today article, linked by the department, scammers will call you and claim your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity.

The scammers will tell residents they need to confirm their number or pay to resolve the issue.

Making the scheme more convincing, the scammers might spoof a number to make it appear the call is actually coming from police or Social Security.

Don't fall for it, police say.