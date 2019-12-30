A 14-year-old boy was found shot in Rochester Sunday night

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)-

UPDATE: A 14-year-old Rochester resident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after he was shot.

Rochester police responded to 1717 Clifford Avenue after 8:30 Sunday night. They found the boy with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Clifford Avenue and Goodman Street was closed but has since been re-opened. The incident is still being investigated by RPD.

Rochester police have closed down the intersection of Goodman Steet. and Clifford Avenue in the city.

There is an active investigation. This is a developing story we will update as information becomes available.