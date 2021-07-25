Rochester Police clear over 1,000 people and 500 vehicles from North Clinton ‘take over’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the Rochester Police Department reported to a scene of more than 1,000 people that had “taken over” North Clinton Avenue with dirt bikes, cars and loud music Sunday.

According to RPD officials, there were approximately 1500 people and over 500 vehicles that gathered on North Clinton Avenue between Upper Falls Boulevard and Clifford Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Given the limited amount of officers compared to the amount of people at the scene, it took a few hours to disperse the crowd. Rochester Police say everyone exited the area safely and no arrests were made.

In order to control the scene, deputies have temporarily closed North Clinton between Upper Falls and Clifford Avenue.