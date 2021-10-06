Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan officially resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced Wednesday she will be resigning as Rochester Police Chief after being appointed as Interim Chief back in October of 2020.

In her letter of resignation to Mayor Lovely Warren, Herriott-Sullivan asked to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Deputy Chief of Operations David M. Smith is set to serve as Interim Chief starting Oct. 13.

“I accepted the position of Interim Chief to make real, systemic change on the force, and I can say confidently that we’ve come a long way this past year,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I care deeply about this city, my home, and it has been an honor to work together with officers and the community to build stronger bonds, trust, transparency and communication,” Herriott-Sullivan said. “I have faith that this collaborative effort will continue, because there’s more work to be done, and we can’t get there alone or on separate paths.”

Herriott-Sullivan became the first female to ever lead the Rochester Police Department when she sworn in October 13, 2020. She originally served as a RPD Lieutenant, a role she stayed in for close to 25 years.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren — who resigned two days prior after accepting a plea deal for numerous criminal charges — recognized Herriott-Sullivan’s accomplishment’s and introduced Smith as Interim Chief.

“Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan stepped forward to serve Rochester during one of most difficult periods in our history, and despite what she has faced, she protected our City and delivered meaningful change,” Warren wrote in a statement. “Chief Smith is a respected law enforcement leader with decades of experience, as well as a clear understanding of the needs and concerns of our community. I am confident he will serve Rochester well.”

Mayor Lovely Warren announced on October 13, 2020 that she would be taking over the department, after former chief La’Ron Singletary was fired in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death.

