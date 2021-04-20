Rochester police begin seizing illegal dirt bikes, ATVs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has begun seizing and towing illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, after multiple fatal crashes caused a surge in concerns from the community.

According to police, four illegal dirt bikes and ATVs were seized and towed on public streets Monday, during a targeted law enforcement detail. Police say they plan to continue carrying out those targeted details in the coming weeks.

A statement issued by the RPD Tuesday reads in part, “The Rochester Police Department is working in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies to address this issue through education, engagement, enforcement and if need be, the seizure and towing of illegal motorcycles and ATVs.”

The issue of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs gained attention in Rochester on March 21, when a 9-year-old boy died in a dirt bike crash. Investigators say the child was on the back of the dirt bike with his father when his father hit a curb, causing the crash. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

Another fatal dirt bike crash happened the following evening, when a 21-year-old rider crashed into a sedan on Hudson Avenue.

Local lawmakers began calling for action shortly after those fatal crashes. On April 13, Rochester City Councilmember Jose Peo told News 8 he was working on legislation that would see violators pay fines adding up to about the cost of a dirt bike.

Rochester police say they will partner with Monroe County and other local law enforcement agencies on a multi-jurisdictional ATV plan.

Police encourage anyone who sees dirt bikes or ATVs on city streets or sidewalks to anonymously call 911.

April 20 press release from RPD