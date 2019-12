Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) -Rochester police are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Brett O. Peace has been missing since December 7. Police say new information has lead them to ask the public for help finding Peace.

Peace is 5’10”, thin build and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, a maroon-colored hoodie, and black jeans with zippers and has black hair, brown eyes, clean-shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911