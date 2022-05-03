ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect in a 2021 stabbing was arrested Tuesday, following a police chase through downtown Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, John Hudgeon III stabbed an off-duty RTS employee on MacBeth Street on October 28, 2021. The victim drove to RTS headquarters on East Main Street for help, and was hospitalized with what police called life-threatening injuries.

Hudgeon, 41, was arrested Tuesday, after a short police chase ended on the west side of the city. Police said he had an illegal handgun at the time of his arrest. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.