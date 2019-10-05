Rochester plane lands in Pennsylvania river

MIDDLETOWN, PA (WHTM) – A small plane from Rochester ended up short of its destination and landed in Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River on Friday.

Local firefighters were on the scene near the Middletown boat launch. No injuries were immediately reported.

The plane’s engine had reportedly failed on approach to Harrisburg International Airport, forcing the pilot to put the plane on the water, half a mile north of Three Mile Island.

The plane remains in the river.

A man and a woman were boarded on the plane and sustained minor injuries.

Due to how shallow the water is where the plane remains, it is still currently on the Susquehanna.

The plane will remain in the water overnight.

This is a developing story, updates will be posted.