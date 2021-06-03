Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off summer concert series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s outdoor summer performance series began Thursday night.

It was the first live concert that the orchestra has performed in over a year and a half, and it took place at the Perinton Center State Amphitheatre.

After 16 months of streaming concerts from a studio, organizers and audience members alike were glad to be back in person.

“There were dark days in the pandemic when we weren’t sure we were ever really going to make it to the end of the tunnel,” said RPO President & CEO Curt Long, “but it feels like we’re getting to the end of the tunnel, and the idea that the orchestra can come out and play this fantastic music for our audience under beautiful weather is a fantastic place to be.”

The summer series is set to hold concerts outdoors for audiences of up to 500 people. Organizers say they hope to expand to bigger capacities as the summer goes on.