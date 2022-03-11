ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is using the power of music to support Ukraine.

The RPO will be presenting a benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday night in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre. It’ll include a variety of Ukrainian music alongside some Beethoven and music from Howard Hanson.

The concert will also feature a violin concerto written by a composer who’s in Kyiv right now, and the Ukrainian National Anthem.

The proceeds from this event will go towards RocMaidan, a non-profit organization that is part of the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

“The money we will raise will be a drop in the bucket for the magnitude of what we’re trying to do but what counts is that the community in Rochester and especially the Ukrainian community feels that we are there for them, that we think of them all the time every day. Maybe through their contacts and their friends and their family members they can bring that message back directly to the Ukraine and to these cities that are suffering so much that all around the world there are groups and individuals who think of them and are trying to think of ways to help them and support them. We’re really all one world community when it comes to this.” Music Director of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Andreas Delfs said.

The event is general admission, you can pay as you will — but a $20 dollar donation or more is the suggestion.

For more details you can log on to the RPO website or call the Box Office at (585) 454-210.