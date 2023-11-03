ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating 30 years of one of its iconic conductors.

Jeff Tyzik’s 30-year anniversary with RPO as Principal Pops Conductor will be honored this weekend with the show ’30 Years of Tyzik.’

The show will feature special performances written by Tyzik for performers whom he called his ‘musical family.’

He says he is extremely proud of what he’s accomplished in his time with the RPO.

“Well getting this position with the Rochester Philharmonic orchestra was one of the best days of my life,” Tyzik said. “And from there we just rocketed out of the starting gate and created these wonderful concerts that just drew people into the theatre. And we transformed the pops series here for any kind of music; whether its gospel or jazz or rock or Latin or Broadway and classical music all mixed into one, so it’s been an incredible series.”

There are two shows, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall. Tickets are available in person prior to show time, or online.