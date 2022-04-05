ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A peregrine falcon in Rochester named Beauty has died, according to Rfalconcam.com.

Moderators of the website, which offers five cameras for an up-close view of a nest box high above the streets of Rochester, made the announcement of Beauty’s passing Tuesday morning.

“It is with a heavy, heavy heart that we must report that Beautify has passed away overnight,” the Rfalconcam account posted on Twitter. “Last night she laid down on the platform in front of the Powers nest box and by early morning, she died.”

Rochester’s falcon cam has been around for decades, with the nest box placed on top of Kodak Tower in 1995. In 2008 the nest box was relocated to the Powers Building for a three-year repair program at Kodak Tower, and a second next box was placed at the Times Square Building.

According to Rfalconcam, Beauty has been in and around Rochester since 2007. To date, there have been 76 total offspring from the downtown Rochester nest boxes.

Rfalconcam is sponsored by the Genesee Valley Audobon Society (GVAS), the local chapter of the National Audobon Society. The group works to promote environmental conservation with a focus on birds, wildlife, and habitat.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must report that Beauty has passed away overnight. Last night she laid down on the platform in front of the Powers nest box, by early morning, she died.

Beauty was 15 years old, which is a very long life for a Peregrine Falcon in the wild. She raised many young over her years in Rochester, NY.

Her long-time mate Dot.ca did not return this year. No battles were witnessed, so we may never know what happened to him.

UT, an unbanded tiercel, arrived and both he and Beauty bonded and were seen together over the past couple of months.

We were very hopeful that Beauty would raise a family this year.

The DEC will be notified. If we learn anything, we will let you know.”