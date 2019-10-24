Rochester pediatrician: Taking baby to chiropractor OK under certain circumstances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new trend in pediatric treatment; more and more parents are taking their infants to a chiropractor.

Some infants are getting spinal manipulations as young as a few days old.

Dr. Edward Lewis, a pediatrician in Rochester, says taking a baby as young as a few days old to chiropractor is OK, just as long as it doesn’t do any harm.

Parents are open to trying different treatments often as an alternative to medication. According to Dr. Lewis chiropractic practice has its place, as long as it doesn’t replace traditional medicine.

“I certainly wouldn’t want a chiropractor treating ear infections, strep throat, or pneumonia by manipulation,” said Dr. Lewis.

Colic is one of the most common conditions chiropractors treat in infants. Colic is characterized by excessive crying. Dr. Daniel Erickson, a chiropractor practicing in Irondequoit, says soft spinal manipulations usually resolve the condition quickly.

“We see really good results with just one to five treatments with an infant,” said Dr. Erickson.

Dr. Lewis says he doesn’t have a problem with infants see a chiropractor for the condition, but babies should always be seen by their primary care physician first.

“There are so many different problems that you can run into that will mask itself and will manifest itself as as being fussy,” said Dr. Lewis. “You want to make sure there isn’t anything that should be treated from a medical standpoint. “

Dr. Erikson agrees. That’s the only way he will treat a patient that young.

“I would recommend doing that first,” said Dr. Erickson. “I would want to know that they have been assessed by their primary physician to rule out anything more serious first. That’s the only way I would see that child. “

Dr. Lewis says if you decide to take your child to a chiropractor make sure you do your research first.

Currently the American Academy of Pediatrics doesn’t have any recommendations or guidelines regarding pediatric chiropractic care.