Rochester partners with Brady Center in effort to reduce gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new partnership Tuesday that will leverage a national data center in an effort to reduce gun violence in the city.

Joined by City Council President Willie Lightfoot, and Rochester Police Chief David Smith, the mayor announced the city’s new partnership with The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a non-profit organization based in Washington D.C.

City officials say this new agreement will allow Rochester to utilize the Brady Center’s national reach to analyze crime patterns and prevent efforts in the Flower City, while comparing similar trends to other cities.

“Protecting our residents and our neighborhoods has always been important to me,” said Mayor Warren in a press release. “Before the pandemic, we were making great progress and crime dropped to its lowest point in 30 years. But, simply put, the last two years have been unacceptable. Too many families have suffered. Today’s announcement will ensure RPD has access to every tool, and all the information possible, to turn the tide and keep Rochester safe.”

JUST IN: Approaching her final day in office, Mayor @lovelyawarren announced @CityRochesterNY is partnering with the Brady Center to stop gun violence. @RochesterNYPD Chief David Smith is also in here. #ROC is approaching 80 homicides this year. Already a new record in killings. pic.twitter.com/wWLTD4qdq0 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) November 30, 2021

The new partnership will allow for information sharing between the City of Rochester and the Brady Center, including data about guns used to commit crime. Officials say the goal is to “improve understanding about the flow of illegal guns into Rochester and how to stop it.”

With 77 homicides in the city so far in 2021, it has already been the deadliest year in Rochester history with a month still left on the calendar.

Officials added that the Brady Center will use its broader understanding of gun violence elsewhere to offer insight and information that can be used here locally.

“Today is an important milestone in our work to protect our families,” said City Council Vice President Lightfoot. “Figuring out how illegal guns get onto our streets and in the hands of criminals is key to stopping the violence we are seeing. This agreement will provide the data necessary to do this essential work.”

As part of the agreement, the Brady Center will produce a public report detailing its analysis and provide the city with recommendations going forward. That report is expected be released in 2022, but city officials say the overall effort will continue beyond the report.

Memorandum of Understanding between the City and the Brady Center