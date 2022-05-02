ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News broke last week that a Rochester City School District teacher was put on leave after concerning events that went on in the classroom.

Parents of those students spoke to News 8, saying 7th grade School of the Arts social studies teacher Patrick Rausch forced students to pick seeds out of cotton, and at one point put handcuffs and shackles on their kids.

Monday night, those same parents participated in a community forum with Save Rochester to answer questions about the encounter, and further explain why they are demanding Mr. Rausch be fired.

“He said he put the handcuffs on him and he told him it was a magic trick and he asked him to try and wiggle himself out of the cuffs,” said parent Vialma Ramos-O’Neal. “When he couldn’t do it, the teacher, Mr. Rausch then told him, ‘It’s OK kid, your ancestors couldn’t do it either.’ He then put the cuffs on himself and let himself our of the cuffs with his own key, with the key that he had and he showed them like ‘Ha, I can do it.’ To me when he shared that with me, I just felt that the message he was trying to project at that point was of white power.”

On Friday, the school district said an investigation into the case was ongoing. We have yet to hear of any updates other than the teacher being put on immediate leave.