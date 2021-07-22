Rochester organization asking community for names to include in COVID-19 memorial

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Community of Churches is organizing a memorial service for those lost to COVID-19 or other causes during the pandemic months, and asking for their loved ones to submit names.

The service, called “We Remember,” is scheduled for August 1, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic are asked to submit their loved ones’ names to Rev. Deborah Grohman, GRCC Administrative Coordinator, at 585-254-2570 or by email at contact@rocchurches.org.

The names will be included in a memorial scroll, and read aloud during the event. Names must be submitted by July 26th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss