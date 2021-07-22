Rochester organization asking community for names to include in COVID-19 memorial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Community of Churches is organizing a memorial service for those lost to COVID-19 or other causes during the pandemic months, and asking for their loved ones to submit names.

The service, called “We Remember,” is scheduled for August 1, from 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester. Those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic are asked to submit their loved ones’ names to Rev. Deborah Grohman, GRCC Administrative Coordinator, at 585-254-2570 or by email at contact@rocchurches.org.

The names will be included in a memorial scroll, and read aloud during the event. Names must be submitted by July 26th.