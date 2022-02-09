ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Wednesday it is lifting masking requirements in City Hall and most other city-owned buildings, beginning Thursday.

Masking requirements will remain in place for City R-Centers and libraries, which will adhere to the same masking guidelines as schools.

The announcement came shortly after Governor Kathy Hochul declared the state’s indoor mask mandate for businesses would also end February 10. Masking requirements will be optional for businesses and municipalities at that point.

Ontario County also announced Wednesday that masking would be optional in county facilities, beginning Thursday.