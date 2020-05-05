Rochester one of four locations in U.S. to conduct COVID-19 vaccine trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it’s starting clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester General Hospital will take part in the research study. Rochester is one of just four locations in the country where people can receive the vaccine.

90 people in Rochester will be able to be a part of this study and doctors say

it could last 3-5 months.

“As anxious we all are for a vaccine, this study is being conducted very carefully,” said Dr. Ann Falsey with URMC.

Medical professionals say it’s important to include people from all backgrounds in this study.

“To the extent possible, I’d like to make sure that all communities within our community will be able to have access to participating in this trial,” said Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

It’s called an RNA vaccine, which doctors say has been tested before, but hasn’t made it to the market yet.

If you get involved it will mean multiple doctor visits over a two-year period.

“We are in the process of lining people up for our initial vaccinations,” said Dr. Edward Walsh with URMC.

“Most of the visits are concentrated in the first six months, and so there would be an initial screening visit where we make sure people are in good health we take a sample of blood to test for antibody,” said Dr. Ann Falsey. “If you already had the infection then we don’t want to use that because it would complicate interpretation.”

Doctors say the trial starts Monday when first immunizations can take place, and it will be phase one, which they say will continue through spring and mid-summer.