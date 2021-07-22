Rochester officially welcomes HOPR’s shared scooter and bike mobility system

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — HOPR has been making daily commutes in Rochester easier and more fun since June. On Thursday, the shared mobility system was formally welcomed by the RTS CEO Bill Carpenter and Mayor Lovely Warren.

In June, HOPR introduced 500 different shared vehicle options, including electric scooters, bikes and pedal bikes to Rochester. As of today, the Florida-based company offers 35 pick-up stations throughout Rochester, Brockport, Fairport.

The use of HOPR in Rochester promotes non-polluting travel and offers the community with an accessible, safe and affordable mobility solution.

“It is why we reimagined the public transit system to make it more frequent, reliable, and connected,” Carpenter said. “It is why we established this shared mobility system in the City of Rochester. And it is why we are still working to expand that system into the suburban areas of our community.”

HOPR’s addition to the City’s mobility system is also part of Rochester’s ongoing effort to modernize its neighborhoods.

“This addition to our transportation system improves access to employment centers in and beyond the city and helps our merchants attract new customers,” Mayor Warren said. “This project supports the goals of our Equity and Recovery Agenda and is an important part of our larger efforts to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

First-time users can find HOPR bikes or scooters at Rochester transit hubs, parks and near other key locations. From there, pay $1 to unlock using the HOPR app to scan the desired vehicle’s QR-Code and begin riding.

Total cost is calculated by time spent with $0.15 per minute for pedal bikes and $0.27 for electric bikes and scooters. Access to HOPR runs from Spring to Fall and ends in the months of Winter.