Rochester police officers involved in Friday’s fatal shootout identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the New York Attorney General’s office identified two officers from the Rochester Police Department who were involved in a fatal shooting Friday.

According to RPD officials Tuesday, Rochester resident Timothy Flowers was killed after a lengthy pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire in a city neighborhood.

According to the office of the attorney general, Samuel Giancursio and Michael Bennett were identified Wednesday as the officers involved in the shooting.

In a press conference early Saturday morning, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said a SWAT team was tracking Flowers when he opened fire as they tried to take him into custody. He was shot by police and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The SWAT team was attempting to take Flowers into custody in connection to a triple shooting that occurred on Sumner Park on May 10, police said.

It is alleged during that incident, Flowers fired at least 14 gunshots from a 9mm handgun, at close range, into a vehicle occupied by five victims.

Three victims in the vehicle were struck, two suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third victim is paralyzed from the neck down. At least one of the gunshots allegedly fired by Flowers also shattered the window of a nearby restaurant that was occupied by at least one individual.

According to RPD, the 9mm handgun recovered at the scene of the officer-involved on Friday, was the same weapon used in the Sumner Park shooting.

RPD says the weapon also was the same one used in two other shootings:

May 6, 2021, 1:16 a.m. at 760 Genesee St. – Assault 2nd Shooting

At least 11 gunshots were fired from the 9mm handgun at a crowd that was dispersing from a house

party. A 29-year old male victim was shot twice in the lower body.

May 3rd, 2021, 9:35 a.m. at 48th St. – Assault 2nd Shooting

After an argument a 31-year-old male victim was shot five times with the 9mm handgun and suffered serious injuries.

The police chief said as a specialized unit, the SWAT team does not wear body cameras, so no body-worn camera footage of the shooting will be available.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedure. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has jurisdiction over the investigation

