Rochester officers celebrate being named 'Top Cops'

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Fourteen officers are being honored as "Top Cops" for how they contained a deadly shooter in October.

The National Association of Police Organizations presented the award earlier this week in Washington, D.C.

The officers were all part of the shootings on Post Avenue and Frances Street in Rochester last October where the suspect killed one woman, shot another person, and opened fire on police officers before being shot and killed himself.

The officers were from both the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and were nominated by fellow officers.

They gathered Friday at the Rochester Locust Club to celebrate and share their stories. Most of them give all the credit to their training.

"Those are definitely the kinds of things that help prepare you," said Officer Jonathan Marsh, Rochester Police Department. "A lot of times, they say that your body can't go where your mind hasn't been. I think that those things definitely had a big impact."

The NAPO Awards are chosen from hundreds of Top Cop nominations from across the U.S.

Rochester Police Department

Sergeant Tito Batson

Sergeant Daniel Brochu

Sergeant Brian Phillips

Sergeant Josh Lewis

Police Officer Thomas Deane III

Police Officer Jonathan Marsh

Police Officer Brandon Mandurano

Police Officer Ryan Hartley

Police Officer Jordan Bracey

Police Officer Richard Doran II

Police Officer John Woicyk

Police Officer William Minks IV

Police Officer Harry Scorse

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office