Rochester officers celebrate being named 'Top Cops'
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- Fourteen officers are being honored as "Top Cops" for how they contained a deadly shooter in October.
The National Association of Police Organizations presented the award earlier this week in Washington, D.C.
The officers were all part of the shootings on Post Avenue and Frances Street in Rochester last October where the suspect killed one woman, shot another person, and opened fire on police officers before being shot and killed himself.
The officers were from both the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and were nominated by fellow officers.
They gathered Friday at the Rochester Locust Club to celebrate and share their stories. Most of them give all the credit to their training.
"Those are definitely the kinds of things that help prepare you," said Officer Jonathan Marsh, Rochester Police Department. "A lot of times, they say that your body can't go where your mind hasn't been. I think that those things definitely had a big impact."
The NAPO Awards are chosen from hundreds of Top Cop nominations from across the U.S.
Rochester Police Department
- Sergeant Tito Batson
- Sergeant Daniel Brochu
- Sergeant Brian Phillips
- Sergeant Josh Lewis
- Police Officer Thomas Deane III
- Police Officer Jonathan Marsh
- Police Officer Brandon Mandurano
- Police Officer Ryan Hartley
- Police Officer Jordan Bracey
- Police Officer Richard Doran II
- Police Officer John Woicyk
- Police Officer William Minks IV
- Police Officer Harry Scorse
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Paolo Saieva
