Rochester news outlets hit with parking tickets during mayor’s plea deal, resignation announcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren pleaded guilty to campaign finance violation charges Monday. Just outside the courthouse, the city was giving parking tickets to members of the media reporting the news.

Warren pleaded guilty along with two assistants, Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks-Harris. As finance director for the City of Rochester, Brooks-Harris leads the department responsible for the Rochester Traffic Violations Agency.

The TVA did not immediately respond to News 8’s request for comment on the parking tickets.

All the media got parking tickets today in front of the courthouse for Mayor Lovely Warren’s trial pic.twitter.com/eF56YVa3jp — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) October 4, 2021

Warren’s plea means she will resign her office, effective December 1.

