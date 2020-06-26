Rochester native, YouTube star Jenna Marbles apologizes for racist videos, says she’s leaving the platform

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 22: Jenna Marbles attends the premiere of SMOSH: THE MOVIE at Westwood Village Theatre on July 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — YouTube influencer and Rochester native Jenna Mourey, known as “Jenna Marbles,” announced she is leaving her channel after blacklash over racist videos.

Mourey has more than 20 million subscribers on the platform, but in a new video called “A Message” she apologized for racist and sexist content she had produced in the past.

In the apology video, she addressed the time she donned blackface while impersonating rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not OK. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past,” Mourey said in the video.

Mourey said much of her channel’s past content, which has more than 3 billion views since its launch in 2010, is no longer available to the public.