Rochester native, professional wrestler native Jon Huber makes AEW debut as ‘Brodie Lee’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WROC) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was supposed to make its New York state debut in Rochester Wednesday night, but concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak forced the wrestling company to postpone its Blue Cross Arena event.

The event, which was scheduled to broadcast live on cable TV, took place in Jacksonville instead, with no fans in attendance as a safety precaution.

However, Rochester wrestling fans who tuned in for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite still got quite the treat.

Rochester native Jon Huber, formerly known as Luke Harper of WWE, made his AEW debut.

Huber, who was released from his WWE contract in December, now goes by Brodie Lee in the ring (a moniker he carried in the independent wrestling circuit before joining WWE).

Harper’s rise in the ring was an unlikely story. At the early stages, Harper would drive to wrestling events around the region with gear, but without a match, in hopes a wrestler wouldn’t show.

“That’s how I got my break,” Huber said. “There’s a place in Pennsylvania called Chikara where a guy didn’t show up and I was the only guy there who was a wrestler.”

Huber shared more of his story in an interview with Adam Chodak back in 2018 (video in the player above).