Rochester named most patriotic city in New York

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester was named the winner of Insurify's 2019 Most Patriotic City Award in New York on Saturday. 

Insurify said Rochester has the largest share of residents who are veterans or active service members in the entire state of New York. 

