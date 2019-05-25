Rochester named most patriotic city in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester was named the winner of Insurify's 2019 Most Patriotic City Award in New York on Saturday.
Insurify said Rochester has the largest share of residents who are veterans or active service members in the entire state of New York.
To see the full list across the nation click here.
