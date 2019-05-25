Rochester named most patriotic city in New York

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester was named the winner of Insurify's 2019 Most Patriotic City Award in New York on Saturday.

Insurify said Rochester has the largest share of residents who are veterans or active service members in the entire state of New York.

