ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Museum and Science Center provides an immersive experience for Black History Month.

Visitors 13 and older were invited Sunday to discover what it was like to travel while Black in the 40, 50’s and 60’s using a virtual reality experience at RMSC.

Harlem postal worker Victor Green created “he Green Book, known as “a guide for safe places for Blacks to stop while travelling.”

“African-Americans faced restrictions as they travelled […] Although you could purchase a car, you couldn’t get gas, stay in hotels, or eat in restaurants […] travel was difficult and dangerous.”

Both a physical map and a digital copy of The Green Book are on display at the museum and include places in Rochester where African-Americans could purchase the goods and services they needed.

Every weekend in February, RMSC will be holding various presentations, celebrations, and history lessons for people of all ages.

Each showcase is designed to engage and educate about the accomplishments made despite the struggles African-Americans faced.

These will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Organizers encourage visitors to come with an open mind and heart to learn more about the people — many here in Rochester — who fought to make life better.