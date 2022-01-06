Rochester Museum and Science Center preschool closing in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local preschool announced Thursday it will be closing it’s doors.

For the past 45 years, children ages 3-5 have learned about science at the Rochester Museum and Science Center preschool, through hands-on play. At the end of this school year, the program will shut its doors.

It was a tough decision to make, but school leaders say it was a necessary one.

“We really did, during COVID over the past 2 years, do a deep assessment of who we are what we do and what is our core,” said RMSC President and CEO Hillary Olson. “We recognized that we really need to focus on being the best science and natural history museum, the Strasenburgh Planetarium, and Cummings Nature Center.”

The preschool program was a small part of what the museum does, but leaders say they will always take pride in knowing it had a big impact on the roughly 580 children that went there over the years.

“This is really where my education started and I was excited to send my son here as well,” said Drew Nye. Not only did Nye’s son go to preschool at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, so did he. “It gave both of us a great foundation for appreciating the sciences and just getting excited about education,” Nye said.

The school’s last day open will be May 27th. RMSC plans to work with families to find placements in other preschool programs. Anyone who might have already registered for the 2022-23 school year will be issued a refund.