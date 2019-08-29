Rochester motorcyclist strikes pedestrian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on Main Street in Rochester shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rochester police officers said the motorcyclist, 35, was ejected from his bike before striking a metal light pole.

Officers said the victim is a 45-year-old man from Rochester.

AMR transported both to URMC.

According to officers, the motorcyclist was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his leg. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

RPD officials did not release the names of those involved.