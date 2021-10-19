Rochester mother of 5 identified as victim in fatal stolen vehicle crash on Seward Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, Rochester police officials identified the victim of a stolen vehicle crash on Seward Street earlier this week.

Police say the drive of the car which was struck by the stolen vehicle was identified as 36-year-old Tishara Pugh, a Rochester mother of five children.

Authorities say the passenger in Pugh’s vehicle remains hospitalized in critical, life-threatening condition. Officials say two of the occupants from the stolen vehicle remain hospitalized as well.

Four people were taken into custody Sunday after the crash. Police say the occupants of the stolen vehicle attempted to flee after being spotted by a RPD. Although the officer did not engage in a pursuit, the stolen car took off at high-rated speed and t-boned a passing vehicle.

Officials said impact from the crash sent the vehicle at least 100 yards off the road, striking a utility pole.

“It was just like a bomb went off in the neighborhood,” said Bruce Register, a resident who lives across the street from Sunday afternoon’s fatal motor vehicle crash involving a stolen van.

“This is possibly one of the worst scenes I have seen in a very long time,” Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said Sunday. “The force of the impact was incredible. Out of the four suspects, at least two of them were in jail less than a month ago. One on a felony drug charge, one on a stolen car charge. Both were released from custody.”

One of the four arrested was caught in three additional stolen vehicles since 2019. He was given an appearance ticket after being found in a stolen car with drug possession last month.

Another was also arrested in September for being in a stolen vehicle and was issued an appearance ticket, according to RPD. A third suspect had three warrants from three different enforcement agencies.

Police have been expressing concern for bail reform for months. Umbrino saying he’s not entirely against it, there just needs to be a middle ground.

“There are certainly aspects of bail reform that we would support and we would encourage, but they went too far,” he said. “I am the one, and my investigators are the ones, who have to go talk to families of those who got killed.”

Captain Umbrino says crime is up significantly this year; from homicides, to car thefts.

“Average in Rochester for motor vehicle thefts is 476 for a five year average, last year alone there was 593, this year to date we’re at about 725 motor vehicle thefts,” he said.

Register says similar incidents have happened on this street in the past, but nothing taking a life. “Last summer a car came this way, right up into my house, almost hit my gas line almost blew my house up.”

Register says the whole incident on Sunday was traumatizing to watch, especially with a young child inside. “He’s peeking out the window of course, I’ve owned my home for 18 years I’m ready to move, last couple years there’s been so many incidents on this corner.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.