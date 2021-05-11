Rochester, Monroe County leaders postpone dirt bike votes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders once again delayed votes on legislation to regulate dirt bike and ATV use on roadways in Monroe County.

A Rochester City Council effort would set a $1,000 fine for being caught riding an illegal dirt bike or ATV, impound the vehicle, and charge $2,000 to get it off the impound lot. That was sent back to committee Tuesday night.

A countywide measure which would increase fees and require helmets for riders was amended Tuesday night. Another vote is expected on May 25.

