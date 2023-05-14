ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coincidentally coinciding with the Mother’s Day holiday, one Rochester mother is having her efforts organized as a quarter finalist in a national competition.

Felisha Grosser is a special education teacher at the Mary Cariola Center, a weekend bartender at Webster’s Capone’s Bar and Italian Eatery, and a graduate student at Roberts Wesleyan College — all while being a mother of three.

“Super Mom” is an annual competition hosted by Colossal, who says they are “raising the bar for raising money.”

Grosser says while all of these responsibilities may seem like a lot, she recognizes the benefits of each one. For example, she says her weekends at Capone’s is what “restarts her clock” and gives her a change of scenery.

“I don’t have to feel guilty for not being home. I’m out making money, but it gives me a chance to be an adult,” Grosser said. “I get to socialize with customers that come in, my regulars, friends that I’ve turned into family that come in and see me, and that I work with.”

But the biggest responsibility of them all, being a mom to her 5-year-old son Brexton, her almost 3-year-old daughter Zoey, and 10-month-old Alessandra, is what she cherishes most.

“My relationship [to my kids] means everything,” Grosser said. “They give me a purpose. My kids make me a better person. It makes me tired, but so happy at the same time. I always put my kids’ happiness before my own. I put their needs before my own. And you know what, that’s okay. I brought them into this world, and my purpose is to make their world the happiest, and the most successful person that they could be for when they grow up.”

According to Super Mom’s website, the “extraordinary woman” who takes the title of “Super Mom” will receive $20,000, a two-page feature in Woman’s World magazine, as a well as a weekend getaway in Palm Springs, California.

Grosser says should she be deemed “Super Mom,” while she would use some of the money to pay off her student debt or start savings for her children’s education, there is one organization that came to her mind first.

“I genuinely think I would probably make a donation to my school that I teach at,” Grosser said. “When I tell you the amount of things and support and groups and ideas and proposals, that we have for the future, not just for our students, but for staff. It really is incredible. We need it. Every little penny helps for students and staff. And right now, the Special Ed field is so hard. So, anything that I could do, you know, to make another teacher’s day or staff or whatever it is across all of our campuses, I would do that first.”

Grosser says she is not in the competition just for herself, she says she hopes to represent “all of the moms who put their kids needs and all of their wants before their own.”

“I am going to be the first to say I am not the best mom in the world,” Grosser said. “I am not better than any other mom. I’m here to represent the moms who get up and put their kids before themselves from sunup to sundown. The moms who eat last, the moms that shower last, the ones that are in bed last, it’s hard. And I know it’s hard because I do it every day. And I can’t say that I’m always sane, but I get through.’

Grosser offers her advice to moms:

“I just want every mom to know, keep going,” Grosser said. “We’ve got this. It’s hard and it’s not going to last forever. But just really trying and just really being motivating and positive in this world right now, especially for our kids, really makes me the best mom that I could be every day.”

Voting for the quarter finalists opens Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m. Grosser says Facebook is the best platform to gain access to vote.

Grosser’s page on “Super Mom” can be found here and contains additional information about how to vote, and her story.