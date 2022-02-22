ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gun violence in Rochester has been an ongoing issue for decades. Eight years ago Tuesday, Toni Nelson decided it was time to make a difference. It was also that day she lost her son to the very thing she has dedicated her life to prevent. She’s put in a lot of work the last 8 years and she’s not done yet.

“February 22nd, is when I got pissed. I was pissed. I’m still pissed,” Nelson said.

It’s been 8 years since Toni Nelson lost her son, “Big Mike” to gun violence, 28 years since she lost her husband, Mike Sr. to the same thing.

“I was 23 years old and I had a four-year-old to raise, our son. I was trying to be a mom and a good mom raising this rambunctious little boy,” Nelson said.

Nelson said neither her son nor her husband’s deaths were warranted.

“It was senseless. There was no reason for it. He was there he was sleep. It had nothing to do with him,” Nelson said.

Nelson said it took her time to grieve, to help her daughter grieve, but once she was able to, she turned her grief into passion.

“Once I was able to get my head in the game, I sought out people in the same situation,” Nelson said.

From then on, Nelson dived into helping the cause. She worked with organizations like Rise up Rochester and Pathstone which focus on helping troubled teens. But still, Nelson needed more.

“I started my own foundation M-Squared for my two Michael’s. It’s a foundation for peace and social change working with young people starting at the age of 5 and 6, up to 10 and 12. I just see that waiting until their teenagers is a little too late,” Nelson said.

Nelson is also the program director for 585SNUG, a violence prevention program working to reduce gun violence by working with individuals who are at the highest risk of shooting or getting shot.

“Everybody’s got a gun, and what’s going to happen, that shooter will be the next victim because the minute he shoots somebody, that person’s family and friends are going to go looking for him. It’s a vicious, vicious circle cycle that we just can’t seem to get out of right now,” Nelson said, “I just feel like if that foundation is laid, and they love themselves, they won’t even think about picking up a gun in the first place.”

Nelson works vigilantly day-to-day with her organizations, striving to end the violence cycle but she can’t do it alone. To get involved, visit msquarefoundation.org.

M-Squared will be giving out their first scholarship to a student at Franklin High School next school year. The same school Big Mike attended.