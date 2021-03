ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s 2021 Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Veterans Memorial Council made the announcement Tuesday, saying, “Hoping and praying that 2022 is a better year, so that we can again honor our fallen heroes with a parade.”

This follows the cancellation of Rochester’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Other events, such as the Lilac Festival and the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, are modifying plans for 2021.