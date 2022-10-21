You can watch the press conference live on Rochesterfirst.com at 9:30 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and his leadership team plan to provide an update Friday on the city’s efforts to combat violence.

The mayor’s office says Friday’s address will focus on homelessness and related issues.

This comes as Rochester Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. A man in his 30s was shot dead Thursday night and found at the intersection of North Goodman St. and Keller St.