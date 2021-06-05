Rochester Mayor Warren releases statement on Avenue D shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement Saturday morning in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on Avenue D in Rochester.

Statement from Mayor Warren:

“I have spoken with Chief Herriott-Sullivan who briefed me regarding the events of last night. She also assured me that the police department will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s investigation. As the Chief has shared with the public, the deceased was a suspect in a number of violent incidents in our City and every effort was made to make the arrest in a manner that minimized danger to others.

Any loss of life is tragic and my prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. I am grateful to God that no one else, including our officers, was seriously injured.

I have also discussed with Chief Herriott-Sullivan providing our officers with additional technology, and addressing RPD procedures, to ensure our specialized units have the ability to operate safely and still provide video to our community. She has assured me that she is working to do so.”