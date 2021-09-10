Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returns to court for campaign finance charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren returned to court Friday for charges she’s facing over alleged campaign finance violations.

The mayor is accused of using a PAC to get around donation limits during her 2017 reelection campaign. Last October she was indicted on two class E felonies, including scheme to defraud in the first degree, and violation of election law 14-126(6).

Mayor leaves courtroom pic.twitter.com/2KNSjY2cCW — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 10, 2021

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in October that a conviction of a non-violent class E felony could result in a variety of sentences. She said a maximum sentence would be one to four years in state prison, but there could also be probation, split sentences, or restitution in this case.

Also charged in the indictment were Albert Jones Jr. and Rosiland Brooks Harris.

This case is separate from another set of criminal charges the mayor is currently facing.

Warren and her estranged husband, Timothy Granison, each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony, along with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling — a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code.

These charges followed a drug bust in which Granison was arrested in May of this year.

According to prosecutors, the new stem from a search warrant conducted by law enforcement in a months-long drug ring investigation. That search warrant was executed at 93 Woodman Park, where Granison resides with Warren, the homeowner.

A pistol and rifle were found in the home where their 10-year-old daughter was left alone, resulting in the charges unveiled Friday. Granison’s attorney, John Demarco, said the firearm was legal and registered to a “party that was often in the home.”

Warren was defeated by Malik Evans in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor in June.

Warren was defeated by Malik Evans in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor in June.