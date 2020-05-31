Local state of emergency declared after violent protest, curfew enacted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 7 p.m. Saturday Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren declared a Local State of Emergency for the City of Rochester.

The Emergency Orders took effect at 7 p.m. and a curfew was established to begin at 9 p.m.

This means both pedestrian and vehicular traffic are prohibited from 9 p.m. Saturday night to 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The curfew excludes essential emergency vehicles and personnel.

The curfew applies to all of Monroe County.

Here’s the full statement:

Mayor Warren has declared a curfew to go into effect at 9:00pm tonight, Saturday, May 30, 2020. pic.twitter.com/bQ3ySpJBiO — City of Rochester NY (@CityRochesterNY) May 30, 2020

The Rochester Police Department will be out, enforcing the curfew and picking up people who violate it. Other community leaders spoke, encouraging residents to stay home and stay peaceful.

Mayor Warren addressed the public shortly after, saying that the violence began after the organizers wrapped up the protest, and began by people outside of the Rochester community.

This comes after a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester turned violent and ended with cars on fire, tear gas, and police cars being vandalized.

The rally coincided with similar events that have been taken place around the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.