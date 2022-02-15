ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular days for civil marriage ceremonies in Rochester’s City Hall. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans surprised two couples and performed their ceremonies.

Monday marked the first time he’s done so since being sworn in as mayor. One of the lucky couple shared their feelings about this special occasion.

“I’m so excited right now! Yeah, I am so excited to get married in Rochester City Hall and Ugur is my childhood love,” Cemre Demir said. “And then I came here before him. He followed me, then he moved to California and I am in New York and then one time our lives merge in and I am so happy to be with him and enjoy my life.”

Members at News 8 wish the best in future to all the couples who got married at City Hall today.