ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced the appointment of LaToya Lee as the newest Rochester City Court judge Wednesday.

“It is with great pride that I appoint LaToya Lee as Rochester’s next city court judge,” Mayor Evans said. “Her strong communications and leadership skills, combined with her proven legal experience, make LaToya an outstanding choice for the Rochester City Court. I sincerely thank the members of the selection committee who helped identify and recommend LaToya Lee from among many highly qualified applicants for the role.”

Lee, previously served as Law Clerk to the Hon. Teresa D. Johnson and the Hon. Nicole D. Morris of Rochester City Court. Additionally she has served as an Assistant Public Defender in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office.

“My promise to the people of Rochester is that I will decide cases fairly, impartially and free of political influence,” Ms. Lee said. “I have personally witnessed the impact that crime, violence and substance abuse have on city neighborhoods. It will be my focus to expand the Court’s rehabilitation offerings and to be a zealous advocate for justice. I look forward to serving our community.”