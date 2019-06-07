Rochester mayor defends her actions after receiving scrutiny over a car crash involving David Gantt

The Mayor of Rochester denied any impropriety Thursday night after showing up at the scene of a car accident involving State Assemblyman David Gantt.

Gantt was Lovely Warren’s mentor, and she said he is like a father to her.

Gantt struck a minivan last Thursday, at the intersection of Central Park and First Street. Police say that he ran a stop sign and clipped the van from behind.

Both police and the Mayor have come under scrutiny for their actions, because the Mayor showed up to the scene and because the police officer on the scene turned off his body camera.

“So for anyone, anyone, to take this opportunity to try to make this into something it is not, you need to be ashamed of themselves,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

Four people in the minivan received minor injuries and Gantt was issued a ticket.