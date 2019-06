ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized on Thursday evening after having been shot on the 600 block of Thurston Road.

Upon arrival, Rochester police officers located the 23-year-old victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and anybody with information is asked to call 911.