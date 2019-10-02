Rochester 13-year-old, step-father accuse RPD officers of assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester 13-year-old and his step-father are accusing Rochester police officers of assault after an incident in which they say they were maced and cuffed.

Officers responded to the Wendy’s on Lake Avenue after reports of a school bus on Thursday, September 19. There is where Rev. Lewis Stewart says 13-year-old Jusemir Mitchell and his step-father Jesse Noble were brutalized by the RPD.

Jesse Noble and his stepson 13-year-old Jusmeir Mitchell say they were assaulted by officers from the Rochester Police Department.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/90nIkXl1bl — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) October 2, 2019

Lewis says Mitchell called his parents to come pick him up after a fight broke out on a school bus. Mitchell’s mom says she couldn’t believe what happened when the bus driver told her she could not get her son off the school bus.

“They continued to mace my baby and they threw him to the ground as my husband and I stood over them screaming ‘he is the wrong child’ and they turned and maced my husband,” said Doshanda Walker, Mitchell’s mother.

Lewis says Mitchell was detained for 45 minutes before police let him go.

Noble was charged with obstruction and harassment. His lawyer is working to get those charges dropped.

Mom says after officers maced and cuffed her son and husband, one officer told her "sorry about that." pic.twitter.com/Y0eppgDRoS — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) October 2, 2019

RPD officials released a statement regarding the incident, saying in part:

“The Rochester Police Department’s Professional Standards Section is conducting a review of this incident and have reached out to those involved to come in and provide a statement.”

RPD officials say, so far, no one has come in to provide statements.

Full RPD Statement