Rochester man struck in hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

Local News

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was struck and hospitalized after a hit-and-run near Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street.

According to the Rochester Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Sunday a 29-year-old man was struck at the intersection. The striking vehicle fled the scene and is described as a silver truck.

The man was transported to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC Will provide updates as they become available.

