February is wrapping up, and while there is no guarantee what can happen in March, it will most assuredly be windy. Winds gusted 30-40 mph much of Saturday and wind will continue to remain in the headlines for this week.

Clear skies should allow temperatures to get down into the 20s for the first half of the night, then a large storm system heading for the Great Lakes will force warm air to quickly overtake the region Sunday morning. A warm front ahead of this system will move through by late morning and bring rain showers. These showers will be off and on through the morning with a few bursts of some heavier showers in the afternoon with temperatures warming well into the 40s. This is not a washout by any means. Hours of dry time in the afternoon will make for a decent day.