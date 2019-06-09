Rochester man shot on Richmond Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was shot Saturday evening on Richmond Street in Rochester at around 11:40 p.m.
While Rochester Police officers were investigating the incident, a private vehicle transported the victim, 30, to Rochester General Hospital.
Officers said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made yet.
