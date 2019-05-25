Rochester man shot on Milton Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - A Rochester man was hospitalized on Friday evening after having been shot on Milton Street near Thurston Road in Rochester just before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, Rochester Police officers learned that a private vehicle transported the victim, 27, to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to his lower body and that the injury is not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is asked to call 911.