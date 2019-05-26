Rochester man shot near Avenue C

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Rochester Police officers in the Clinton section responded to the report of a shooting in the area of St. Paul Street and Avenue C on Sunday at around 6 a.m.

As officers were investigating, the victim was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his midsection.

Officers said the victim is a 22-year-old man from Rochester.

The victim's injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. The investigation is still in its early stages and no arrests have been made.